The New Braunfels Christian Academy girls basketball team has ventured into rare territory during the 2020-21 season.
Following a dominant 53-27 district win at home last Friday night over San Antonio Castle Hills, the Lady Cats moved to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in league play. Head coach Darrin Powers’ squad has already clinched the program’s first winning season since 2015 and is now tied for second place in TAPPS District 6-3A.
