The Cougarettes’ winning streak reached 12 games Tuesday night after a thrilling comeback against Buda Johnson in extra innings.
Canyon (13-1, 7-1) entered the top of the seventh down 3-2 but saw Caroline Kuhn reach on a single and later score on an error to extend the contest. Head coach Kevin Randle’s team then plated three runs in the eighth to ride home with a 6-3 triumph in District 26-5A competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.