PEARLAND — New Braunfels tallied a clean sweep of Saturday’s matches at Pearland’s John Turner Classic to end the three-day event with a mark of 5-4.
The Lady Unicorns (5-5 overall) defeated Richmond Foster by scores of 16-25, 25-14 and 25-21 to cap the tournament on a three-match win streak. Head coach Heather Sledge’s squad also collected wins over Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (25-15, 25-11) and Houston Bellarie (25-23, 25-21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.