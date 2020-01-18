New Braunfels Christian got 19 points from junior Hayden Holcombe and 15 from senior Hunter Holly as they defeated Castle Hills 55-46 Friday night in front of a rowdy crowd at Wildcat Gym.
NBCA (17-12, 3-1) set the tone early by frustrating Castle Hills with its 2-3 matchup zone with some man-to-man thrown in.
“I thought our defense tonight was good and it helped us get into some offense,” NBCA coach Tony Brubaker said. “Hayden really stepped up tonight in a big game and so did Hunter — and Jay Wade was also big.”
Wade had a season-best nine points with the same number of rebounds.
The Wildcats had a season-best 12 3-point shots Tuesday during their 56-48 loss at Hallettsville, but New Braunfels Christian made just six Friday night. However, Ethan Torres hit a big one in the final period for the Wildcats. Holly hit three treys and Holcombe had the other.
NBCA led 17-14 after one and 29-24 at the half. The margin was five after three and Castle Hills managed to get within three again in the fourth but could come no closer.
“We closed this game with poise and kept control of the game even when they made a charge at us,” Brubaker said. “I thought we really continued our maturing process as a team as we played for the second game without our leading scorer and rebounder.”
