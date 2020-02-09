San Marcos tallied all of its goals in the first half Friday night while registering a 4-2 win over New Braunfels at Unicorn Stadium.
Melvin Molina notched a hat trick for the visiting Rattlers, who improved to 6-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in District 26-6A play.
The Unicorns (6-4-2, 3-1-1) saw both Dylan Navarijo and Jordan Beltran post goals in the second half, but the 4-0 deficit was simply too much to overcome in the end.
New Braunfels goalkeeper Torin Marrou made five saves in the match.
Head coach Jimmy Bryant’s team will host Clemens this Tuesday night.
SV, Steele fight to 1-1 draw
SPRING BRANCH — The Rangers and Knights were unable to solve their dispute in regulation Friday night in Spring Branch and had to settle for a 1-1 tie.
Smithson Valley (6-4-2, 2-1-2) seized the lead at the half, but the visitors were able to record the equalizer in the final 40 minutes to escape with a draw.
Through five District 26-6A matches, the Rangers are now tied with Canyon for fourth place behind Clemens, San Marcos and New Braunfels.
Head coach Eric Nichols’ squad faces the Rattlers Tuesday night in San Marcos.
