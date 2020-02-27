New Braunfels vaulted into second place in the District 26-6A standings following a dominant showing Tuesday night against East Central.
Playing at home, the Unicorns (8-5-3, 5-2-2) were elevated by Dylan Navarijo’s three goals during a 5-0 romp. Teammates Chase Mercer and Cole Jecmenek each added single tallies as well, while assists were delivered by five different players — Navarijo, Davis Austin, Jorge Athayde, Ethan Keresztes and Zach Barker.
Goalkeepers Torin Marrou and Nick Adams each played 40 minutes and ensured that the Hornets remained scoreless for the duration of the evening. Marrou made one save and Adams posted two stops in the triumph.
Next up for head coach Jimmy Bryant’s squad is a 7:15 p.m. match Friday night at Judson.
Cougarettes’ win streak reaches 7
The Canyon girls notched their seventh consecutive victory within District 26-6A play Tuesday night to remain alone in first place atop the league leaderboard.
The Cougarettes (13-1-3, 7-0-2) outpaced Comal ISD rival Smithson Valley 4-1 Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium thanks to a pair of goals from Bianca Ruiz and one each from Serena Ruiz and Hayden Ritch.
Serena Ruiz added an assist as well for head coach Dustin Gold’s club.
The Lady Rangers’ lone goal was tallied by Jewel Mann and was assisted by Kendall Spillmann. Smithson Valley dropped to 9-7-1 overall and 4-4-1 in district following the setback, but the Lady Rangers are still in fourth place with five matches remaining in the regular season.
Elisa Llamas made one save for Canyon in the match, while Smithson Valley’s Melyna Martinez posted four stops.
The Cougarettes are now slated to travel to Schertz to face Clemens on Friday, while the Lady Rangers will prepare to host East Central.
Urrutia’s goals lift SV boys past Canyon
SPRING BRANCH — The Rangers upended the Cougars 2-1 Tuesday night at home to leapfrog Canyon for fourth place in the District 26-6A standings.
Smithson Valley (7-5-4, 3-2-4) saw Zarek Urrutia tally two goals in less than two minutes, as he struck in both the 12th and 13th minutes thanks to assists from Danny McKeague and Colton Adkins.
Canyon (10-4-3, 3-3-3) pulled closer when Isaac Hawkins found the back of the net in the 20th minute, but the Cougars were held at bay from there.
The Rangers’ Cole Hansen made three saves, while Canyon goalkeeper Jio Lopez posted 14 stops.
Smithson Valley is set to take on East Central this Friday on the road and the Cougars are scheduled to host district leader Clemens.
New Braunfels girls top Hornets 2-1
SAN ANTONIO — Goals from Lexi Cranford and Jaden Redd helped propel the Lady Unicorns to a 2-1 victory over East Central Tuesday night in San Antonio.
New Braunfels (11-4-2, 6-1-2) remained in second place in District 26-6A following the win and received assists from Hannon Joseph and Mia Post. Meli Garza made two saves in the shutout.
Head coach Eric Norris’ team is set to host Judson this Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
