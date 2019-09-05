SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Rangers suffered a five-set defeat Tuesday night against Antonian on the road.
Smithson Valley (16-11 overall) fell by scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26 and 15-9.
Kate Myles (18 kills) and Bekah Williams (13 kills) paced the attack, while Lily Sandoval notched 33 assists. Ashley Acuna and Jade Bernal delivered 38 and 27 digs, respectively, and Jada West registered four blocks.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team is slated to host San Antonio MacArthur Friday night at 7 p.m. in its final contest prior to district play.
