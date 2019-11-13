The New Braunfels Christian boys basketball team got on the winning track Tuesday night with a 74-31 victory over Waco Live Oak.
NBCA improved to 1-3, while Waco fell to 2-1.
New Braunfels Christian played with only seven players, as one was out sick and another down with a back injury. Despite the losses, the Wildcats used a stifling 2-3 zone to frustrate the Live Oak’s front line and prevent drives to the rim.
“What is amazing is that we hadn’t run much zone this year,” head coach Tony Brubaker said. “We were able to get deflections, steals and we bottled up their inside game.”
Elijah Sexton led the way with 20 points for the Wildcats and Hayden Holcombe added a season-best 19 points. Hunter Holly chipped in 18 and knocked down four 3-pointers on the night.
Cooper Ticker led Live Oak with 15 points.
NBCA jumped out early with defensive success, forcing six turnovers in its first 10 possessions while building a 25-2 lead at the end of the opening frame. The Wildcats were up 40-19 at the half.
The victory helped NBCA rebound from a 66-39 loss to San Antonio Christian last Thursday. Sexton and Holly delivered 17 and 12 points, respectively, in that contest.
The Wildcats are set to return to action this Thursday to take part in the Gateway Christian Tournament in San Antonio.
