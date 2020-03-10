SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley’s five-game win streak to begin the Comal Tournament was snapped Saturday by Katy Tompkins in the championship round.
The Rangers (8-3) fell 14-1 after Tompkins struck for two runs in the top of the fourth and another 11 in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
The contest ultimately ended early due to the 10-run rule.
Still, it was a solid performance overall by head coach Chad Koehl’s team at its home tournament, which is co-hosted by New Braunfels, Canyon and a few other area schools.
Smithson Valley followed up Thursday’s 14-0 blowout of Southside with subsequent triumphs over San Antonio Madison (9-2), Fort Bend Clements (11-4), San Antonio Clark (3-0) and San Antonio Churchill (5-4).
In the semifinal win against Churchill, the Rangers plated three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game and later tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to help secure the victory. Jarek Wells led off the frame with a game-tying solo home run and teammate Christian Keller used a sac fly five batters later to bring in Will Stratchan and give his team its first lead of the game.
From there, Jackson Elizondo closed the book on the win by retiring three of the four Charger hitters he faced in the top of the sixth before the tournament time limit came into play. Elizondo tossed 2 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and struck out one.
In the win over Madison, the Rangers used a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth to pull away. Wells had a huge outing and finished 3 for 4 with a grand slam to lead the rout. Ryan Ruff drove in two and the trio of Kasen Wells, Keller and Garrett Brooks each posted one RBI.
Starter Caden Norman collected the win from the mound after allowing two runs on two hits and fanning six.
Smithson Valley built a 7-0 lead against Fort Bend Clements and never looked back during Friday’s opener.
Kasen Wells was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and R.J. Carver drove in three, while Matt Franco notched a pair of RBIs.
Shea Walker earned the victory and held Clements to four runs — two earned — on six hits while posting six punch outs.
A gem from Jarek Wells led the Rangers to their 3-0 triumph over Clark Friday evening as they claimed first place in Pool A with a perfect 4-0 mark. The senior right-hander hurled a six-inning two-hitter and fanned nine Clark batters in the contest.
Jarek Wells also supplied two doubles, while Brooks went 2 for 2 with the game’s only RBI. Andrew Fagala crossed the plate twice for Smithson Valley.
The Rangers are now scheduled to have a few days off prior to co-hosting the San Antonio Classic this Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.