FISCHER — A highly-motivated Liberty Hill team spoiled senior night for Canyon Lake on Friday by recording a 31-7 win at Hawk Stadium in Fischer.
The Hawks (6-4, 2-3) had already wrapped up a playoff spot prior to the game and will be District 14-4A-I’s No. 4 seed.
The Panthers (4-5, 2-3), on the other hand, needed to win by 8 points or more to qualify for the postseason and jumped into the No. 3 slot with their victory.
Canyon Lake fell into a 28-7 deficit by halftime of Friday’s contest after Liberty Hill struck for four rushing touchdowns in the first half alone. The Hawks’ Jeremy Greene found Kyle Yuill for a 9-yard TD pass to cut the Panthers’ lead to 14-7 with 4:08 left until the half, but Liberty Hill tacked on two more scores to build a commanding lead.
The visitors added a 24-yard field goal in the second half.
The Panthers outgained the Hawks 387 yards to 117 on Friday. Ryan Rivali’s 46 rushing yards led Canyon Lake, which will now face Needville in the bi-district round.
