CONVERSE — Even after a tumultuous few weeks, the Lady Unicorns still have the opportunity to fight for a District 27-6A championship as the league schedule enters its final stretch.
New Braunfels (6-2, 4-1) returned to action this past Saturday following a two-week quarantine and easily swept Wagner 3-0. Head coach Heather Sledge’s team followed that up by defeating Judson 3-0 Tuesday night on the road.
