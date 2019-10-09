WACO — New Braunfels Christian Academy crushed Waco Live Oak 81-36 Friday night on the road in the TAPPS Six-Man Division II District 2 opener for both teams.
The Wildcats (5-1, 1-0) were simply unstoppable on offense throughout the evening. NBCA was led by Luke Bales’ 313 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Rett Elrod threw for an additional 165 yards and three scores.
“The guys played well,” NBCA head coach Josh Wood said. “On the road we scored 45 unanswered points. Still lots of room for improvement on both sides of the ball.”
Elrod’s top target was Mason Lemme, who hauled in two passes for 83 yards and two scores and also ran back a kickoff for a TD. Brady Hines posted two receptions for 58 yards and a score.
The ground game also received a boost from Ryan Henry, who tallied 28 yards and a TD on two carries.
Defensively, the Wildcats saw Baxter Peabody nab an interception, while Gavin Kelly made a team-best 11 total tackles. Hines and E.J. Easterly added seven and six stops, respectively. R.C. Skelton provided three sacks in the lopsided win, and teammate Hampton McCollum broke up three passes.
The Wildcats are now scheduled to host district foe Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on homecoming.
