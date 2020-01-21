SAN ANTONIO — The Guardians shook off their first two-game losing streak of the season Friday night in San Antonio to become the winningest boys basketball team in program history.
John Paul II picked up its 16th victory of the 2019-20 campaign after throttling Holy Cross 67-41 on the road behind a dominant effort in the final three quarters of play. After taking a modest 15-14 edge into the second period, head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team distanced itself from Holy Cross by outscoring the home squad 52-27 the rest of the way.
“We went into this game with a must win attitude,” Blackwell said. “In the second half, we opened up the lead by breaking down their zone defense and putting a choke hold on their low post play. C.J. Kowalik and the rest of the team did a great job all night at slowing down their low post production.”
Dezmon Dudley got off to a slow start last Friday but found his rhythm and finished with a game-high 15 points to go along with five assists. Senior Joseph Kapavik added 10 points and reached the 500-point mark for his high school career.
The Guardians (16-4 overall) will now turn their attention to district play when Boerne Geneva rolls into town tonight for a 7:30 p.m. game.
“We feel good about going into our first district game and hope to continue to increase our win total throughout district play,” Blackwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.