SAN ANTONIO — Canyon dispatched Veterans Memorial in three quick sets on Friday night, as head coach Heather Sanders’ team prevailed by scores of 25-6, 25-16 and 25-11.
Playing on the road, the Cougarettes (33-8, 10-1) relied on several sources of offense while cruising past the Lady Patriots. Danielle Classy notched a team-high 13 kills, while the trio of Kyla Malone, Haley Therien and Maya Jones each supplied six kills during the District 26-5A triumph.
