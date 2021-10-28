SPRING BRANCH — Each of the past 28 times that Smithson Valley has stepped onto the court for a District 27-6A match, the Lady Rangers have walked away victorious.
Smithson Valley (35-4, 14-0) sealed a second consecutive unbeaten run through district competition Tuesday night at home after sweeping Steele 3-0 in Cibolo. Head coach Melissa Miller’s team won by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-18.
