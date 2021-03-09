Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Miller, a former Unicorn standout for head coach Bobby Alford, was honored for Saturday’s epic performance in a 5-0 victory over New Mexico State. The junior put NMSU’s offense in a wood chipper, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He didn’t issue a walk and scattered four hits in the effort. The 15 strikeouts was the most by an Aggie since 1998 when Casey Fossum recorded an identical tally against Baylor. Miller logged four frames with three strikeouts, including two 3-up-3-down frames.
