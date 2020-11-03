Canyon breezed past San Antonio Veterans Memorial 3-0 Friday night at home to increase its winning streak to 12 matches.
All 12 of those contests have taken place within District 26-5A as the Cougarettes (15-1, 12-0) have taken control of the league standings and are closing in on an outright crown. Canyon leads second place Alamo Heights (11-2, 10-2) by two games with four remaining in the regular season.
