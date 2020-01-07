BUDA — The Canyon boys put the finishing touches on an unbeaten run at the Rebel Cup Saturday afternoon by outdueling Katy Mayde Creek 2-0 at Hays High School.
Playing in the tournament championship match, the Cougars (4-0 overall) received goals from Christian Wedgwood and Frankie Guillen en route to the victory. Wedgwood’s tally came in the 25th minute off a pass from Zeke Atampi, while Guillen’s goal was recorded in the 67th minute and was assisted by Owen Feagler.
Goalkeeper Jio Lopez played all 80 minutes and made two saves on penalty kicks to preserve his second shutout of the season.
Head coach Rob Rush and Canyon are scheduled to head north for Leander Glenn’s Grizzly Classic in Austin this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
NB girls go 1-2 at Lady Highlander Tournament
CONROE — The Lady Unicorns notched one victory and a pair of setbacks this past weekend in Conroe during The Woodlands’ Lady Highlander Tournament.
New Braunfels fell 1-0 to Round Rock McNeil in Thursday’s opener but bounced back to top San Antonio Clark 1-0 on Friday. In that match, Dana Hanson provided the lone goal in unassisted fashion, while goalkeeper Meli Garza posted seven saves.
The Lady Unicorns dropped their finale 4-0 Saturday against League City Clear Springs. Goalie Jayden Valadez had 2 saves and three goals against in 40 minutes, while Garza had one save and one goal against in 40 minutes.
Up next for New Braunfels is a trip to nearby San Marcos for the Lady Rattlers’ home tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
