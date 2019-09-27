NEW BRAUNFELS (4-0, 1-0) AT EAST CENTRAL (3-1, 1-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / East Central Stadium, 7173 FM 1628, San Antonio
Last season
— East Central won 23-12.
Player spotlight
— New Braunfels LB Diego Flores made a major impact against Canyon last week and will likely be called upon to help slow the Hornets’ ground game. Flores has shown he can rush the passer, help in run support and also aid in pass coverage.
— East Central RB Deangelo Rosemond has taken the reins of the Hornets’ offense and is the unquestioned feature back this season. Rosemond has breakaway speed and can also make defenders miss in space.
Outlook
— The Unicorns are 4-0 for the first time since 2007, but it’s no time for New Braunfels to celebrate. A tough challenge against East Central awaits tonight on the road, and the Hornets have proven they’re not to be taken lightly. The Unicorns will look to keep leaning on their strong offensive line and the work of RBs Ryker Purdy, Ryan Wilson and Aaron Seidel. QB Peyton Driggers has plenty of weapons at his disposal, and WR Bryson Dyer made his 2019 debut last week. Meanwhile, the defense has displayed discipline and toughness.
— The Hornets have continued their turnaround from 2018 and are off to a successful start in district following a 42-38 triumph over San Marcos a week ago. East Central has also defeated Corpus Christi Ray (48-10) and Alamo Heights (35-28), while its lone loss came against Roosevelt (50-35). New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said the Hornets look to be a “run-first ballclub,” and praised Rosemond as a “heck of a running back” with “great speed.” Sophomore QB Caden Bosanko can make opposing defenses pay for only focusing on Rosemond, though, as he has thrown for 385 yards and four TDs and also run for 127 yards and three scores. Former QB Charles Oglesby is the top WR, while the defense is led by MLBs Cornell George and Michael Brown, who Mangold called “very athletic.”
Coach Mangold says:
— “We’ll have our hands full. They’re 1-0 in district just like we are, and each game is very important in our district. The most important game is the one this week, and we’ve got to show up and give our best performance possible.”
