SCHERTZ — The Rangers’ goal of booking a second straight trip to the Class 6A postseason came up just shy on Saturday following an impromptu doubleheader.
Smithson Valley (13-11, 7-7) defeated eventual District 27-6A champion Judson 79-70 to force a fourth-place tiebreaker game against South San later that evening at Clemens High School. However, in that contest, the Bobcats upended the Rangers 56-51 to grab the district’s final postseason berth.
South San (18-8, 7-7) trailed 13-12 after the opening period of Saturday’s tiebreaker but rallied to seize a 31-24 edge at the half. Smithson Valley pulled closer in the third quarter but was ultimately unable to record a comeback down the stretch.
Zayden High led the Rangers with his 19 points, while Tevijon Williams added 13 points in the setback. Ben Condra and Tristan Ortiz tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
In the victory over the Rockets earlier that day in Converse, Smithson Valley took control in the second quarter and led 32-28 at the half before extending that advantage into double digits heading into the fourth period. Not even a 27-point outburst from Judson could turn the tide, as the Rangers posted 23 points to force the tiebreaker game.
High poured in 30 points during the win and capped the season as the team’s top scorer while averaging 19.0 points per contest. Williams tallied 13 points against Judson, while Cody Garcia supplied a dozen points and Ortiz notched 10.
Smithson Valley is set to bid farewell to seven seniors this season — Garcia, Ortiz, Condra, Kylen Morton, Colin Besch, Josh Hingleton and Garrett Mathis.
Hawks drop finale to Billies
FREDERICKSBURG — The Canyon Lake boys basketball team was dealt a 91-50 defeat on Friday, Feb. 12 in its season finale.
The Hawks finished the 2020-21 campaign with an overall record of 4-21 and a 1-8 mark in District 28-4A play.
Canyon Lake was simply unable to keep pace with the up-tempo Billies during the game, as Fredericksburg cruised to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and later held a 47-16 edge at intermission.
As they have all year, Colton Winters and Tyler Pauly led the way offensively for head coach Lucas Chapman’s team. Winters provided 18 points in the loss and Pauly posted 11. The two players led the Hawks in scoring on the season, as Winters averaged 17.4 points per outing and Pauly added 12.4 points per game.
Canyon boys end season at 9-15
The Cougars saw their 2020-21 season finale against Dripping Springs postponed on Friday, Feb 12 and the game was canceled following the winter storm that besieged the state last week.
Canyon capped its year with an overall mark of 9-15 and went 6-9 in District 26-5A competition.
The team was led by the tandem of junior forward Seth McCarty (13.6 points per game) and senior guard Sebastian Serrano (11.1 points per game) this season. Head coach Paul Buntyn’s squad featured an additional seven seniors — Isaiah Arriola, Amarie Coe-Johnson, Jacob Gonzales, Luke Greebon, Sal Shepard, Landon McAskill and Dishawn McCutchen.
