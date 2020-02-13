SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers rebounded from a rare District 26-6A setback Tuesday by blanking San Marcos 5-0 at Ranger Stadium.
Head coach Jason Adkins’ squad now sits in third place in the league standings behind Canyon and New Braunfels.
Kendall Spillmann, Taryn Beeman, Sabrina Taber, Carlee Shull and Taylor Swenson all tallied single goals against the Lady Rattlers, while assists were delivered by Taber, Spillmann, Esther Hicks, Jadelin Castillo and Maddie Malo.
Goalkeepers Melyna Martinez and Jacy White combined to record the shutout despite not having to make a save.
The Lady Rangers will now turn their attention to New Braunfels this Friday for a 7:15 p.m. match at Unicorn Stadium.
NB, Clemens earn draw
SCHERTZ — The Lady Unicorns and Lady Buffs played 80 scoreless minutes Tuesday night in Schertz while settling for a 0-0 tie in District 26-6A competition.
New Braunfels (9-3-2, 4-0-2) received seven saves from Meli Garza in the contest and is now slated to host Smithson Valley this Friday evening.
Hawks fall 1-0 to Boerne
BOERNE — The Canyon Lake boys soccer team dropped its District 28-4A opener 1-0 Tuesday night in Boerne.
The Hawks (3-9 overall) watched goalkeeper Shawn Bell make a strong save on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the match, but the referee ruled that his foot came off the line too early and awarded the Greyhounds a second chance.
Boerne capitalized on the opportunity to take a 1-0 lead and held that slim advantage for the remainder of the contest.
Canyon Lake will have a few more days to prepare for its second league match of the 2020 campaign. Head coach Ryan Tierney’s club is set to host Wimberley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.