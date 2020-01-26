Canyon snapped its six-game District 26-6A skid Friday night at home after hanging on to topple San Marcos 58-55.
The Cougars (8-18, 1-6) shrugged off a seven-point deficit early and grabbed a 27-24 edge at the half. The Rattlers vaulted head by one heading into the fourth, but head coach Paul Buntyn’s team outscored the visitors 17-13 down the stretch to prevail.
Josh Malone posted a team-high 16 points and also added eight rebounds, four steals and four assists in the win, while James Holder added 12 points and Paul Wood tallied 10. Seth McCarty chipped in eight points during Canyon’s breakthrough victory.
Next up for the Cougars is a 7 p.m. home game versus the rival Unicorns this Tuesday.
CHS girls beat Rattlers
SAN MARCOS — The Cougarettes evened their season series with San Marcos Friday night on the road after securing a 61-51 win.
Canyon improved to 18-11 overall and 4-5 in District 26-6A following the triumph. Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team trails Clemens by one game in the battle for fourth place in the league standings.
The Cougarettes’ Chayse Goetz led all scorers with her 20 points on Friday and teammates Kirstyn Drum and Emery Black both tallied 10 points. Chanler McFarland added eight in the important 26-6A victory.
Canyon is set to hit the road this Tuesday to take on New Braunfels at 7 p.m.
SV girls topple Unicorns
The Lady Rangers saw five players finish in double figures Friday night as they rolled to a 67-44 triumph over New Braunfels on the road.
Smithson Valley (23-5, 7-2) received 15 points from Anika McGarity, 12 from Gabby Elliott and 11 apiece from the trio of Brianna Grell, Tanyse Moehrig and Trinity Garrett.
Grell finished a rebound shy of a double-double and also supplied four assists. Elliott dished out five assists and Garrett notched four steals in the win.
That balanced effort was enough to overcome Kailee Mulkey’s effort, as she finished with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Unicorns (15-13, 0-9). New Braunfels also got eight points from Grace Rinard and seven courtesy of Haley Sollohub.
