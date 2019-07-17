EL CAMPO — The New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars are the 2019 Texas East state champions.
New Braunfels outlasted Channelview 12-6 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday night in El Campo after falling 5-1 in the first contest of the evening. Channelview may have been able to force a true championship game, but New Braunfels’ bats awoke in time to secure the team’s place in the upcoming regional tournament in Vidalia, Louisiana.
“I’ve always said our senior girls don’t give up,” head coach Lilly Scott said. “They give 100 percent at practice and at game time. Their main focus is to give 100 percent and we saw it [Monday] after our strong defense held them.”
New Braunfels seized the early edge in Monday’s nightcap by plating five runs in the bottom of the second. Mycah Seelhammer broke a scoreless tie when she scored on an error and Emily Caddell followed with an RBI triple before crossing the plate herself on another miscue.
Zoe Ramirez and Felicity Mancinas then added consecutive RBIs to cap the frame.
Channelview refused to throw in the towel and chipped away at its deficit by scratching across three runs in the third and two in the fourth to pull within one at 6-5. However, New Braunfels wasn’t about to sit back and watch its lead evaporate, as it plated three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames to pull away for good.
Seelhammer again scored on an error in the fifth, while Ramirez provided a two-RBI single to right field. Caddell then drove in two with a double to left field in the sixth and Brianna Farias delivered the game’s final run by posting an RBI single to right.
Caddell finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Ramirez was 2 for 3 with two runs driven in. Aaleeya Longoria was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Farias notched three RBIs, while Kaitlyn Fedde drove in a pair. Silva finished 3 for 3 in the win.
New Braunfels also took advantage of seven Channelview errors during the triumph.
Fedde also picked up the win from the pitcher’s circle after working all seven innings and allowing six runs — three earned — on nine hits while striking out eight.
In New Braunfels’ 5-1 setback to Channelview earlier Monday night, Amaya Moss drove in her team’s lone run. New Braunfels stranded seven runners in the loss but bounced back in a big way when it mattered most.
New Braunfels is now set to travel to Louisiana for the Southwest Regional Tournament, which begins Saturday. The winner of the event will earn a berth in the Senior League Softball World Series in Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.