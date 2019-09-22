SMITHVILLE — Canyon Lake turned to its tried and true formula Friday night in Smithville while picking up an impressive bounce-back victory.
The Hawks (3-1) outmuscled the Tigers 55-28 thanks to their relentless ground attack, which yielded 456 yards on 48 total attempts.
Sophomore James Bates had a monster outing, as he ran for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Canyon Lake’s stable of ballcarriers.
Bates reeled off an 80-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to help Canyon Lake grab a 21-7 lead. Derek Wiatrek posted two short scoring runs in the opening stanza as the Hawks answered a 61-yard TD pass by Smithville’s Lane Otto.
Ethan Slater notched a 13-yard scoring run in the second period, and Bates added a 32-yard TD sprint to give Canyon Lake a 34-21 lead at intermission.
The Hawks’ defense began to put the clamps on the Tigers in the second half and sealed the win. Meanwhile, the offense tacked on three more scores — a 17-yard pass from Peyton McMullen to Nic Rivera, a 4-yard run by Wiatrek and a 52-yard jaunt from McMullen.
Rivera tallied 57 yards on the ground in the contest and also hauled in two passes for 26 yards. Jeremy Greene had one reception for 42 yards, while Stephen Sharp made one catch for 26 yards.
Sharp also recorded an interception in the lopsided triumph.
Canyon Lake is now scheduled to host Blanco Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
