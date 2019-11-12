The remaining three area UIL volleyball teams saw their seasons come to an end this past weekend during respective area-round playoff matchup.
New Braunfels (30-19) fell 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14 to Clark Thursday at Smithson Valley High School, and the next night fellow District 26-6A competitor Canyon (34-16) lost a five-set battle against Churchill by scores of 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12 at Seguin’s Goldie Harris Gym.
Class 4A Canyon Lake (23-18) was ousted 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 by Bellville at Smithville High School.
The Lady Unicorns were paced by Morgan Baese’s 15 kills on the night. Lena Baumann provided 22 assists and Madison Glassco tallied 22 digs, while Harleigh Mericle served up a pair of aces.
In the Cougarettes’ loss, they were led by the tandem of Kyla Malone (18 kills) and Lauren Woitena (15 kills).
Erin Jones posted 40 assists in the setback and Matti Theurer chipped in 25 digs.
Angel Jones registered 5 1/2 total blocks at the net.
The Lady Hawks received nine kills from Kayla Wunderlich, 25 assists courtesy of Cassidy Felps and 21 digs from Lainee Moses. Megan Vorhis added three blocks.
