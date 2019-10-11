JUDSON (5-0, 2-0) AT NEW BRAUNFELS (4-1, 1-1)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Unicorn Stadium, 2557 Loop 337 N. New Braunfels
Last season
— Judson won 37-11.
Player spotlight
— Judson QB Mike Chandler II can use his legs to gain yardage or keep a play alive while he surveys the field. The senior has already accounted for 1,411 yards and 16 touchdowns.
— New Braunfels RB Ryker Purdy has burst onto the scene as tough-running sophomore to lead the Unicorns in rushing with 443 yards and six scores on 61 carries. That’s good for an impressive average of 7.3 yards per attempt.
Outlook
— Death, taxes and the Judson Rockets — three things you can always count on. Judson has worked its way to a 5-0 mark overall and 2-0 record in District 26-6A play so far this season. The Rockets’ two league wins have come against Steele in 51-48 shootout and San Marcos in a 62-14 rout. Judson relies on its trio of Chandler II, RB De’Anthony Lewis (735 yards, 11 TDs) and WR Amarea Bailey-Davis (479 yards, 5 TDs) on offense. Defensively, the Rockets are led by LB Treylin Payne and DEs Dajuan Carmichael and Evaunte Freeman. As usual, the secondary is full of play-making defenders.
— The Unicorns dropped their first game of the season two weeks ago at East Central and return home to face one of the top programs in the state. Head coach Glenn Mangold reports that the bye week helped heal some ailments and gave his team a chance to rest mentally and refocus for the stretch run in 26-6A. New Braunfels has shown flashes of brilliance through the first five weeks, but now the task is to try and put it all together as the schedule moves to its most difficult portion. The Unicorns will likely need to cut down on costly penalties and remain turnover-free to have a shot at winning the ballgame in the fourth quarter. Explosive plays will be a huge stat to watch for both teams.
Coach Mangold says:
— “We’re going to have to play smart and play aggressive all game. We need to get some stops on defense. They’re going to make their plays — they have some very talented players. We’ll have to execute on offense and be able to score points when we get opportunities.”
