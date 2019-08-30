With the impressive ending that the Unicorns had to 2018, the countdown to this season has at times felt like an endless wait.
But not anymore.
Today marks the opening of the 2019 regular season for most of the high school football teams in Texas, and New Braunfels is no different. Head coach Glenn Mangold is set to begin the sixth year of his tenure with the Unicorns as they welcome familiar foe Alamo Heights to town for another kickoff classic.
The two teams have met on the first Friday night of the season in each of the past five years, with the Mules holding a 4-1 edge in the win department. The Unicorns’ lone win in recent history came via a 44-19 blowout at home in 2017.
Alamo Heights heads into this year’s matchup with plenty of returning talent on defense and quite a few unknowns on offense. The Mules return six starters on the defensive side of the ball, and despite the loss of Louisiana Tech freshman Maki Carabin at linebacker, Mangold said Alamo Heights has no lack of depth at that position.
“They’re big up front, and the linebackers run to the ball well and they play good coverage,” Mangold said.
The Mules’ Gage Maples, Alex Arnold and Jackson Veale will look to slide into larger roles at linebacker, while Curtis Gunn and Harvey Bell are slated to play along the defensive line. In the secondary, Josh Galindo, Curtis Johnson III, Jake Bentley, Harrison Flume and Mac Flinn will attempt to sort out the starting positions.
Offensively, Alamo Heights lost quarterback Reed Andersen (2,722 yards, 29 touchdowns), wide receiver Nik Proctor (1,259 yards, 20 TDs) and running back Josh Yznaga (1,110 yards, 22 TDs) to graduation, but speedy wideout Aaron Proctor returns. The reins of the offense will likely be handed to senior QB Koby Love, who will look to distribute the ball to TE Jack Seger and WR Billy Conn, among others.
No matter who lines up where for the Mules, Mangold expects them to utilize an up-tempo pace.
“That’s something they do to try to keep you off balance,” Mangold said. “If they hit a good play, then they’ll speed it up even faster to try and catch you off guard and hit another one on you.
“It’s difficult to prepare for because you can’t simulate it no matter how hard you try with the referees’ pace and the other team’s pace. But we’ve worked on it and it will be a good lesson for us and hopefully we’ll adjust really quick.”
New Braunfels made it out of its scrimmage with Dripping Springs “relatively healthy,” according to Mangold. Of course, not every question can be answered from just a single exhibition outing.
“I thought we improved from where we were earlier in the week,” Mangold said. “We’re like every team — we’ve got some things we still need to work on, but I thought we took some strides to execute a little bit better, but we’ve got a ways to go.”
The Unicorns come into 2019 with plenty of firepower on offense with junior QB Peyton Driggers, senior RB/WR Bryson Dyer and a host of others, including receivers Myles Miller, Luke Dorrow, Craig Johnson, Zak Aleman and Garrett Thompson and RB Josh Rice.
A greater emphasis has been placed on running the ball successfully this season under new offensive coordinator Jason Starnes, which places extra importance on the work of the revamped offensive line.
“For us to be successful this year, we’re going to have to be able to run the ball,” Mangold said. “I’ve got high hopes for our offensive line that all of their hard work will pay off and they can help us run the ball this year — and then pass it when we want to.”
Defensively, the Unicorns will look to piggyback off the momentum gained in the final few weeks of the 2018 season. New Braunfels held each of its final four opponents to 24 points or less while climbing back in the playoff conversation with important wins over San Marcos and Clemens.
This season, there’s experience back at every level of the defense, including returning defensive linemen Michael Nuckels, John Rodriguez and Cody Coronado, linebackers Matt Littlejohn and Clay Coronado and defensive backs Kendrick Thompson, Stephen Kelsey and Xavier Webb.
“Mainly what I see with our kids, their expectations are a lot higher,” Mangold said. “Also as a coaching staff, we want to pick up where we left off last year and not have to restart at a different level.”
The time has finally arrived. Kickoff is imminent, with the opener set to begin tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
“Any time you play under the lights and it’s not 105 [degrees] and then also play another opponent for something that matters, you’re extremely excited,” Mangold said.
New Braunfels is asking all fans to bring one jar of creamy peanut butter to donate to the SOS Food Bank as part of the 2019 Peanut Butter Bowl. The Unicorns-Mules matchup is one of four San Antonio-area games slated to take part in the growing annual food drive.
