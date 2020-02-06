SAN ANTONIO — The Rangers maintained their second-place position behind Judson in the District 26-6A standings Tuesday night following a 70-63 triumph over East Central.
Playing in San Antonio, Smithson Valley (19-9, 8-2) rebounded from an 18-11 deficit in the first quarter to surge past the Hornets in the final three periods. Head coach Ike Thornton’s team trimmed its deficit to three by halftime and took a four-point advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
The Rangers fended off the Hornets down the stretch thanks to a 19-point fourth quarter.
Smithson Valley saw four players — Zayden High (16 points), Austin Kenwisher (15 points), Owen Woodard (15 points) and Devante Mount (11 points) all post double-digit scoring totals. Michael Cruz added nine in the victory as well.
The Rangers, who defeated New Braunfels Canyon 84-59 last Friday night at home, have now won three straight league contests. Smithson Valley will look to add a fourth this Friday when it hosts Judson at 7 p.m.
Unicorns, Cougars fall
The New Braunfels and Canyon boys basketball squads were each sent to District 26-6A defeats on Tuesday night.
The Unicorns (23-9, 5-5) fell 64-52 to district leader Judson on the road, while the Cougars (8-21, 1-9) were handed a 72-59 setback at home by Clemens.
New Braunfels fell behind early and was unable to rally despite receiving 16 points from Mason Pullen and nine from Zach Gomez-Villanueva. Eli Datesman and Jackson Reid each delivered seven points in the loss.
Canyon also trailed at the half and couldn’t get the stops it needed to record a come-from-behind victory. Josh Malone led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Paul Wood tallied 11 points and five assists.
Each team is set to return to action this Friday. The Unicorns host Steele at 7 p.m. in an important game regarding the 26-6A playoff picture, while the Cougars host East Central.
New Braunfels is one game behind both Steele and East Central in the battle for the final two postseason berths. There are four contests remaining in the 2019-20 regular season.
