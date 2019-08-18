SAN ANTONIO — Smithson Valley went 4-2 overall during its time at the North East ISD Tournament in San Antonio and wrapped up Saturday’s tripleheader with a pair of wins and a loss.
The Lady Rangers (10-6) fell 18-25, 25-18, 25-22 to San Antonio Madison in their finale following sweeps against McAllen Memorial and Boerne Champion. Coincidentally, the score of all four games against Memorial and Champion were 25-18 in favor of Smithson Valley.
Jada West and Hailey Hayes provided five kills each against Memorial, while Maddie Dennis passed out 10 assists and Ashley Acuna notched 11 digs. In the win over Champion, Naomi Ortiz led the way with 10 kills, while Dennis and Lily Sandoval posted 14 and 13 assists, respectively.
Acuna added 17 digs from the back row against the Lady Chargers.
The statistical leaders versus Madison were Ortiz (nine kills), Sandoval (16 assists), Acuna (20 digs) and Alexa Pyle (for block assists).
Head coach Courtney Patton’s squad is now set to host its annual Texas Showdown this Thursday though Saturday in Spring Branch.
CL posts .500 record
SAN ANTONIO — Playing strictly against larger Class 6A schools, the Lady Hawks emerged with a 3-3 mark Friday and Saturday at the North East ISD Tournament.
Canyon Lake (7-8 overall) opened play with two losses and a win Friday at Littleton Gym but rebounded for two victories and one setback Saturday at Roosevelt High School. The Lady Hawks defeated Judson 26-24, 25-15 in its tournament finale.
In that match, Addyson Andrews posted six kills and Cassidy Felps handed out 16 assists. Laine Moses notched nine digs and the duo of Kaylee Moore and Taylor Fillinger each registered two blocks.
Canyon Lake opened Saturday with a 25-20, 25-14 triumph over McAllen Rowe before falling 25-20, 22-25, 25-23 to Brennan. Megan Vorhis and Olivia Robinson recorded five kills apiece against Rowe, while Felps and Moses finished with 17 assists and 13 digs, respectively.
Vorhis tallied eight kills in the loss to Brennan, while Felps dished out 21 assists and Moses racked up 13 digs.
Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ team began its stay in San Antonio with losses to Laredo United (25-9, 25-18) and Churchill (25-13, 25-8) before toppling Judson 2-1 (23-25, 25-10, 25-23) in the first matchup between the two schools.
Standouts from the first day of competition included Felps, who totaled 36 assists in the first tripleheader, and Moore, who served up nine aces and also chipped in 16 digs in Friday’s victory over Judson.
Canyon Lake will now prepare to host Poth Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a non-district match in Fischer.
