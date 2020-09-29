The Lady Unicorns began District 27-6A competition by cruising past Judson in three straight sets Friday night at home.
New Braunfels (3-1, 1-0) won by scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-12 and was paced by a balanced attack that saw Morgan Baese and Cypress Guenther each tally seven kills, while Sydney Oberg added another six and Abby Lawson posted five.
