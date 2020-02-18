ABILENE — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs completed a three-game, non-conference series sweep of the Hardin-Simmons with Saturday victories of 16-3 and 6-5 at HSU’s Hunter Field.
TLU improved to 4-2 overall. HSU dropped to 0-6.
Bulldog third baseman Alex Cornman, a junior from Georgetown, powered the Bulldogs’ offense in the doubleheader. He went a combined 6-for-9 with six RBI, four runs scored, two doubles, a triple, and a home run.
Cornman went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored in the first game Saturday.
He had a double and a triple in that contest.
In the second game, Cornman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. He hit a solo home run in the ninth that gave TLU a 6-4 cushion. With HSU scoring a run in the ninth, Cornman’s homer proved to be the winning run.
TLU belted out 12 hits in the early game. Cole Irby and Tyler Post each had two hits in the 16-3 win, and Collin Docker, Post, and Spencer Brandt each drove in a pair.
Senior right-hander Landon Weatherly went six innings for the win in the opener.
He struck out seven and worked around three walks and four hits.
In game two, sophomore right-hander Joe Burch tossed seven innings and notched the victory. He struck out four. Chase Cutler registered the save with two innings of work.
Blade Strzelczyk homered and had three hits and two RBI. The sophomore outfielder led off the game with a home run to left field.
TLU will be in action Tuesday in College Station, Texas at Brazos Valley Bombers Field. The Bulldogs face the East Texas Baptist Tigers at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.