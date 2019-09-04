SAN MARCOS — The Firebirds’ first foray into the 2019 regular season didn’t go as planned, but head coach James Syers sees brighter days ahead.
Calvary Baptist fell 55-7 to Smoking For Jesus Ministry Christian School (SFJMCS) this past Saturday evening at the CFPO Peyton Fields Sports Complex in San Marcos.
The Firebirds (0-1) trailed 19-0 after the opening quarter and went into halftime down 28-7. Any hopes of second-half rally were extinguished when SFJCMS struck for 27 more points in the third quarter to invoke the 45-point rule and end the contest early.
“[SFJCMS] is really improved over last year,” Syers said. “Their ballcarriers are quick and shifty. We need to improve on our containment defensively. It’s a learning process. We have several first-time players. But the effort was there all night, and I’m proud of that. We will continue to improve all year.”
Calvary Baptist’s first touchdown of the season was notched by Bo Moore, who led the Firebirds with 113 yards rushing on nine carries. Moore also threw for 30 yards and was picked off once, while Roderick Tilghman added 21 yards on the ground and also added his team’s 1-point conversion following Moore’s TD.
Calvary Baptist will look to shake off the setback and prepare to take on Bracken Christian’s JV this coming Saturday at 6 p.m. in Bulverde.
