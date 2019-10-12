SPRING BRANCH — No lead is safe when the Cougarettes are on the other side of the net.
For the second time in nine District 26-6A matches, Canyon erased a two-set deficit to record a come-from-behind 3-2 victory on the road. Friday night’s rally came against Comal ISD rival Smithson Valley and saw head coach Heather Sanders’ Cougarettes win by scores of 20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 15-10.
Canyon (29-14, 8-1) is still in second place in the league standings following the win, while the Lady Rangers (21-15, 4-4) slid back into a fourth-place tie with New Braunfels.
The Cougarettes’ attacking trio of Lauren Woitena (18 kills), Kyla Malone (17 kills) and Angel Jones (16 kills) all came up with huge plays at the net to help fuel the turnaround. Erin Jones added 47 assists and 13 digs for a double-double, while Malone added a team-high 27 digs and Matti Theurer posted an additional 26 digs in the win.
Angel Jones registered an impressive 7 1/2 total blocks as well.
Smithson Valley received a dozen kills apiece from Kate Myles and Bekah Williams, while Naomi Ortiz chipped in 11 kills. Maddie Dennis (24 assists) and Shaylan Wright (20 assists) kept the offense flowing, and libero Ashley Acuna tallied a match-high 40 digs.
The Lady Rangers face East Central Tuesday in San Antonio, while Canyon is set to host Clemens.
