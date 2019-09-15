FISCHER — Wimberley seized the Battle of the Backbone trophy Friday night in Fischer after securing a 45-7 triumph against Canyon Lake.
The Texans (2-1) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters en route to building a sizable lead.
The Hawks were able to break up the shutout bid in the fourth quarter when quarterback Peyton McMullen found Kyle Yuill for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 7:02 remaining.
McMullen finished the game 4 of 13 passing for 31 yards. On the ground, James Bates rushed for 74 yards on four carries to lead the way in that category.
Derek Wiatrek added 32 yards on nine rushing attempts, while he also hauled in two passes for 20 yards.
Wimberley’s passing attack rolled up 322 yards, as Cooper McCollum went 15 of 18 and tossed five TDs. Josh Limely made four catches for 105 yards and a pair of scores.
The Hawks ran for 188 yards in the game but were held to just 5 of 15 on third-down conversion attempts.
Head coach Charley Drum’s team will look to rebound from its first setback of 2019 this coming week when it travels to Smithville for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Canyon Lake is scheduled to begin District 14-4A-I play on Friday, Oct. 11 against Taylor on the road.
