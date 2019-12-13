New Braunfels began the 30th annual River City Classic in style Thursday at home by sweeping a doubleheader in Pool B.
The Unicorns (10-2) rode past San Antonio Memorial 67-39 in their opener before adding a defensive-minded 51-32 victory over Pflugerville Connally in the nightcap.
New Braunfels used a 21-6 run in the second quarter to vanquish Memorial. Mason Pullen and Myles Miller delivered 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Andrew Mitchell added nine points. The trio of Nate Beckman, Jack Lewis and Quintin Williams each provided six points, and guard Zach Gomez-Villanueva dished out five assists.
Against Connally, the Unicorns found their rhythm from the field early on and took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter. That advantage stretched to 15 points by halftime and 25 heading into the final stanza.
Pullen led all scorers with 15 points against the Cougars, including three 3-pointers. Eli Datesman and Jackson Reid chipped in nine points apiece and were also instrumental in helping New Braunfels build its insurmountable lead.
Gomez-Villanueva chipped in six points in the triumph, while Bryon Schwarz pulled down four rebounds.
Head coach David Brawner’s team will now attempt to finish off a clean sweep in pool play today with another pair of contests at NBHS. The Unicorns are slated to face Austin Achieve at 10:30 a.m. and then battle Magnolia at 4:30 p.m.
