Canyon rode a hot start to an important 58-44 triumph over New Braunfels Friday night at the Cougar Den.
Both teams came in looking to break through for their first District 26-6A victory, but the Cougarettes (15-8, 1-2) prevailed after winning the first quarter 14-8 and building on that lead for the rest of the night.
“We were able to handle their pressure,” Canyon head coach Zeb Burleson said. “It seemed that anytime they hit a big shot we were able to answer with a bucket of our own.”
Canyon relied on a balanced effort, as the trio of Kirstyn Drum (17 points), Chanler McFarland (11 points) and Kirsten Zaruba (nine points) led the scoring output and Chayse Goetz supplied eight points.
Kyla Malone added seven points and helped the Cougarettes control the boards.
The Lady Unicorns (15-7, 0-3) were led by Kailee Mulkey’s game-high 18 points. Meredith Sherrerd added a dozen points in the setback.
Canyon now prepares for a road game Tuesday at Smithson Valley, while New Braunfels hosts East Central.
