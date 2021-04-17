The Davenport girls golf team became the first squad in school history to claim a varsity league championship after winning the District 28-4A Tournament on March 30 in Kerrville. Pictured above from left to right are head coach Terrell Johnston, freshman Amber Bassett, sophomore Amy Schoenenberger, freshman Belle Asbury, freshman Madeline Pate and junior McKenna Martin.
The Davenport Lady Wolves recorded a landmark victory at the District 28-4A Golf Tournament in Kerrville on March 30, becoming the first team in school history to claim a varsity district championship.
Davenport, which officially opened in the summer of 2020, earned the historic win at Scott Schreiner Golf Course after tallying a two-day team score of 749. The Lady Wolves fired a 370 on the opening day of competition and followed that up with a 379 to win the event.
