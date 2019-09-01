The Lady Unicorns breezed past TAPPS competitor Antonian by respective scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-17 Friday night at home.
New Braunfels improved to 19-12 overall, while the Apaches fell to 16-15.
Madison Glassco (15 kills) and Morgan Baese (12 kills) led the attack at the net, while Lena Baumann and Ella Brunson posted 16 and 14 assists, respectively. Baumann added 12 digs, while Brunson, Edie Welch and Harleigh Mericle each tallied 10 digs apiece.
Chloe Ullrich, Rian Millership and Cypress Guenther all finished with 1 1/2 blocks.
The Lady Unicorns now host Johnson Friday at 6 p.m.
