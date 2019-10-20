The Lady Unicorns got their payback against Steele during Friday night’s District 26-6A match at home.
New Braunfels (27-17, 7-4), which was swept by the Lady Knights on Sept. 24, returned the favor by cruising to a 3-0 triumph by scores of 25-19, 26-24 and 25-19.
Madison Glassco and Morgan Baese teamed up to deliver 11 kills apiece in the sweep, while Ella Brunson and Lena Baumann each posted 19 assists. Glassco also had 17 digs to register a double-double, and Harleigh Mericle tallied an additional 10 digs.
Rian Millership contributed two total blocks in the match and also served up a pair of aces, as did Brunson.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s team is set to travel to San Marcos Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. contest.
Cougarettes cruise in 3
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon dealt East Central a 25-22, 25-11, 25-21 setback Friday night in San Antonio during District 26-6A competition.
The Cougarettes (30-15, 9-2) received 11 kills from Lauren Woitena and eight kills courtesy of Angel Jones in the 3-0 win. Erin Jones notched 29 assists and teammates Matti Theurer and Kyla Malone chipped in 10 digs each.
Angel Jones added four total blocks for head coach Heather Sanders’ club, which remained alone in second place in the league standings.
Canyon is slated to hit the road once again this coming Tuesday for a 7 p.m. match against Judson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.