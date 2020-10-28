SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday night, Canyon cleared one of the final few hurdles left standing between it and the District 26-5A crown.
The Cougarettes (14-1, 11-0) played the part of road warriors at Alamo Heights and swept the Lady Mules by consecutive scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-16. It was the 11th win in a row for head coach Heather Sanders’ team, which holds a two-game lead over Alamo Heights (10-2, 9-2) with five matches left in league competition.
