CIBOLO — The Unicorns rebounded from their setback against Judson last Friday by blanking Steele 3-0 Tuesday night at home.
New Braunfels (9-6-3, 6-3-2) remained in second place in District 26-6A following the victory and leads third-place Smithson Valley by one point.
Senior forward Diego Sanchez spurred Tuesday’s win by notching all three goals to record a hat trick. Assists were provided by Dylan Navarijo (two) and Christian Rodgers.
Navarijo now leads the team with 11 assists on the year.
Goalkeepers Torin Marrou and Nick Adams notched the shutout and posted five and four saves, respectively.
New Braunfels is set to travel to San Marcos this Friday.
Rangers run past Rockets
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley improved its playoff positioning Tuesday night following a 5-0 triumph over Judson at Ranger Stadium.
Head coach Eric Nichols’ squad is now 9-5-4 overall and 5-2-4 in district competition.
Colton Adkins posted a hat trick against the Rockets, while Zarek Urrutia and Devin Yocham each tallied single goals. Yocham also supplied three assist, while Urrutia dished out a pair of assists.
Goalkeepers Micah Jenkins (three saves) and Cole Hansen (one save) secured the shutout.
Next up for the Rangers is a 7:15 p.m. match Friday night against Steele on the road.
Cougars upend EC 3-0
The Canyon boys defeated East Central 3-0 Tuesday night at home in District 26-6A play.
Head coach Rob Rush’s squad upped its season record to 11-4-4 and is now 4-3-4 within 26-6A competition.
The Cougars struck in the third minute when Luke Suarez took a pass from Christian Wedgwood and deposited it in the back of the net for his team-leading 14th goal of the 2020 campaign.
Canyon later cemented the triumph with tallies in the 53rd and 56th minutes, respectively. Owen Feagler scored off a pass from Frankie Guillen to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead, and Suarez set up Peyton Foytik’s goal to cap the match’s scoring.
Jio Lopez had two saves in 70 minutes and Jason Salazar played the final 10 minutes while recording one stop.
Canyon is slated to travel to Converse to take on Judson Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
Lady Rangers throttle Judson
CONVERSE — The Smithson Valley girls dominated the entirety of Tuesday night’s district match with Judson and emerged with a 9-0 victory as a result.
Sabrina Taber delivered a hat trick and increased her season goal total to a team-best 17, while Kendall Spillmann added a pair of tallies. Taylor Swenson, Jadelin Castillo, Jewel Mann and Peyton Mohler each notched single goals for head coach Jason Adkins’ squad.
The Lady Rangers (11-7-1, 6-4-1) got assists from Spillmann (two), Tatianna Herrera (two), Taber, Esther Hicks, Swenson, Savannah Mohler and Madison Deitch.
Keepers Melyna Martinez and Jacy White helped secure the shutout.
Smithson Valley is scheduled to host Steele Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
