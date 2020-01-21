BOERNE — New Braunfels aced its final quiz prior to the real test — District 26-6A competition — this past Friday after posting a 5-0 win in Boerne.
The Unicorns (3-3-1) received a pair of goals from Christian Rodgers and one apiece from Jorge Cruz, Cole Jecmenek and Chase Mercer. Assists were provided by Jecmenek (two), Dylan Navarijo (two) and Jan Macalam.
Torin Marrou and Nick Adams each spent 40 minutes in goal and helped register the shutout. Marrou made one save and Adams turned aside three shots.
Next up for New Braunfels in crosstown rival Canyon this Friday night at 7:15 pm. in the league opener for both clubs at Unicorn Stadium.
NB, SV girls fall 2-1
The Lady Unicorns and Lady Rangers both came out on the wrong end of 2-1 decisions this past Friday night in non-district action.
New Braunfels lost to The Woodlands at home and fell to 4-3 overall, while Smithson Valley was defeated by Cedar Park at Ranger Stadium and is also 4-3 on the season.
Dana Hanson tallied an unassisted goal for the Lady Unicorns and goalkeeper Meli Garza recorded 10 saves in the setback.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rangers’ lone goal was netted by Jewel Mann and came off a pass from Kendall Spillmann. Keeper Melyna Martinez notched a pair of saves during her 80 minutes in goal.
Both teams are slated to play one final non-district contest tonight. New Braunfels hosts Dripping Springs at 7 p.m. and Smithson Valley travels to San Antonio to take on MacArthur at 5 p.m. at Comalander Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.