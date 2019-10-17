SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, New Braunfels Christian Academy ruled TAPPS District 4-3A with an iron fist.
The Lady Cats (35-5, 8-0) capped another perfect run in league play Tuesday night on the road by sweeping San Antonio Castle Hills 25-8, 25-12, 25-14. Head coach Megan Dugie’s squad didn’t drop a single set en route to defending its district crown.
“This has been a fantastic season so far and I am proud of every girl on my team,” Dugie said. “Each game has been a total team effort and being 35-5 going into playoffs is something special.”
In Tuesday night’s regular season finale, Hailey Hamlett delivered a team-high 13 kills and the duo of Camdyn Doucet and Ellie Wineinger each supplied five kills. Senior setter Adria Galles kept the attack in rhythm throughout the match and tallied 31 assists in the triumph.
The defensive effort featured blocks from Victoria Cox and Kiana Van Haaren, while the trio of Doucet, Wineinger and Addison Lemme each served up three aces.
NBCA is now set to turn its attention to the TAPPS postseason after finishing the 2018 campaign as the Class 3A state runner-up. Dugie said her team is shifting gears as it prepares for the win-or-go-home pressure of the playoffs.
“We know we aren’t done yet,” the coach said. “Our eyes are set on one thing, and that’s getting back to the state tournament. Every game from here on out is do-or-die and we have to go into each playoff game one at a time and take care of business.”
The Lady Cats have one warm-up contest remaining before the postseason arrives. New Braunfels Christian is slated to face Boerne Geneva on the road at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
