Another day, another major schedule alteration to Canyon’s current Class 5A Division I playoff run.
After receiving word on Wednesday that their second-round postseason game against Katy Paetow had been pushed back to Saturday, the Cougars learned Thursday afternoon that Paetow was forced to forfeit the contest entirely due to COVID-19 cases within the Panthers’ football program.
