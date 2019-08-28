New Braunfels Christian Academy’s 2019 tour of terror continued Tuesday night with a business-like 3-0 sweep of Schertz John Paul II at home.
The Lady Cats, who finished as the TAPPS Class 3A state runners-up a season ago, are now 21-1 overall and have won 17 consecutive matches since being tripped up by Laredo United on Aug. 9. However, head coach Megan Dugie is reminding her team that there’s still a long time between now and the start of the playoffs.
“It’s not always about how you start — it’s about how you finish, too,” Dugie said. “The girls, they know what they want and they’re going after it. My job is to make sure they don’t get complacent and that’s what we’re doing every single day.”
Tuesday’s triumph came by respective scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-17 against a youthful Lady Guardians team. John Paul II (13-4 overall), which is being guided by new head coach Gabrielle Otero, was unable to avoid costly errors that led to multiple lengthy runs for NBCA.
“We only have two juniors, so we have a pretty young team,” Otero said. “The three freshmen that we have are starters, so we’re asking a lot from them. What I tell my girls all the time is we have to focus on playing our game and staying focused on what we’re doing and I think today we kind of lost in that area.”
New Braunfels Christian also played a large role in the sweep, as Ellie Wineinger and Camdyn Doucet helped their team battle back from an early 4-2 deficit in the opening set to build a quick 11-6 edge.
John Paul II freshman Sarah Hays attempted to lead a comeback with a few timely hits that found the Lady Cats’ side of the floor, but the Lady Guardians’ miscues began to pile up. Those gaffes, coupled with strong play from NBCA’s trio of Doucet, Hailey Hamlett and Kiana Van Haaren, kept John Paul II from being able to stay competitive throughout each set.
“I think we had a hard time defending the middle, which is what we’ve been working on,” Otero said. “Hopefully we can continue to get better.”
The Lady Cats again found their rhythm in the second game behind stellar play at the net from Jessica Hammock, Doucet and Van Haaren.
Kacey Bronnenberg later provided an ace that put NBCA up 14-7, and the momentum rolled on with hits from Hamlett and Wineinger.
The Lady Cats sealed the sweep minutes later in the third set, but it wasn’t without a final push from John Paul II. Kyndal Garza rose for a block that tied the score at 2-2, and Abbey Beckwith later added a kill that pulled the Lady Guardians within one at 8-7.
In the end, though, New Braunfels Christian simply had too much firepower. Doucet, Hamlett, Van Haaren, Wineinger, Bronnenberg and Adria Galles helped NBCA seize a late 20-16 advantage, and the Lady Cats ended the night on a 5-1 run to secure yet another three-set victory.
Dugie said afterward that her team is at its best when it gets everyone involved in the attack.
“When we can mix up our offense like that, I like to say we’re unstoppable,” Dugie said. “I’m a big total team person, so I always remind the girls it’s not just one person, it’s everybody, so when we can get our while entire front row activated, we’re doing good things.”
NBCA is now set to head to La Vernia for a dual match against the host Lady Bears and San Antonio St. Anthony’s this Friday at 4:30 and 6:15 p.m., respectively.
As for John Paul II, it will prepare to travel to Austin to battle Waldorf School on Thursday. Otero said she hopes to see her young squad gain more experience and take ownership of what’s happening on the court.
“There’s definitely been a lot of growth with the freshmen,” the coach said. “What I think we need right now is for someone to step up and be a leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.