In late October, New Braunfels alum TJ Fumagalli earned a pair of wins to become Air Force’s winningest player in program history.
Fumagalli, a senior, notched career wins 203 and 204 to set a new school record for career wins, surpassing 2019 graduate Elizabeth Barnickel’s 203 career wins. The historic achievement came during the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region Championships held at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV campus.
Fumagalli also tied the school record in doubles, teaming with Meredith Jones to defeat Kegeyama/Chen of New Mexico 8-5 in the round of 16. Fumagalli added another doubles victory recently at the SDSU Fall Classic II.
Fumagalli set the individual school record in a flight two consolation match against Lindsay Hung of Utah 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6).
“There couldn’t be a more deserving cadet-athlete than TJ to set the school wins record,” Air Force head coach Kim Gidley said. “This team is getting better all the time and I am excited for them. We’ve gotten better in matches and saw a lot of positive things in both singles and doubles.”
The Falcons wrapped up their stay at the SDSU Fall Classic II on Nov. 10 and saw Fumagalli defeat Camille Verden-Anderson of Denver 6-0, 6-4 in the consolation draw.
Fumagalli was named a team captain for the 2019-20 season after earning the same designation for her junior campaign. The New Braunfels graduate teamed with Kristin Kerrigan for Air Force’s first-ever ITA Mountain Region doubles title and first-ever trip to the ITA Fall Championships last season and is a two-time team MVP.
Fumagalli is also a three-time Mountain West All-Conference performer in both singles and doubles. She was a part of the Falcons’ first ranked doubles team in 2017 and later became the first player at Air Force at the Division I level to earn a national ranking in both singles and doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.