John Paul II will look for a clean sweep in TAPPS Division III soccer this Friday in Round Rock.
Both the JPII boys and girls teams advanced to the state championship round after taking care of business during a historic performance in the semifinals. The boys team edged Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 2-1 in double overtime, while the Lady Guardians — the defending TAPPS DIII state champs — romped to a 6-1 victory against Cypress Christian School.
