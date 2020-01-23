CIBOLO — Behind a monster night from Josh Malone, who finished with a game-high 40 points, Canyon nearly pulled off the upset of the season Tuesday night in Cibolo.
The Cougars (7-18, 0-6) pushed the Knights to double overtime but ran out of gas in the second extra session, as Steele outscored Canyon 12-1 to post a 74-63 victory at home. The Knights improved to 14-10 overall and 4-2 in District 26-6A.
Head coach Paul Buntyn’s team fell behind 17-8 following the opening stanza and later trailed by 10 at the half. However, the Cougars battled back in the fourth quarter and erupted for 27 points to force the first overtime period, which saw each teams tally eight points.
The Knights then rode past Canyon in the second OT.
In addition to his season-high 40 points for the Cougars, Malone also supplied five rebounds and three assists. Jacob Gonzales added seven points, while Connor Creel contributed six points and five assists.
Canyon will look to break through for its first league win of the season this Friday when it hosts San Marcos at 7 p.m.
