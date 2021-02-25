SAN ANTONIO — All season long, the New Braunfels boys showed a knack for willing themselves to victory during tight ballgames.
The Unicorns (20-8) displayed their usual never-say-die attitude during Tuesday’s playoff opener against Roosevelt at Littleton Gym, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a rough start in a 59-46 loss.
Head coach David Brawner’s team found itself immediately behind the 8-ball after trailing 19-2 going into the second quarter, but New Braunfels chipped away at its deficit with a stronger second quarter and then exploded for 26 points in the third.
The Unicorns went into the final stanza down by just three points, but the Rough Riders (7-12) won the fourth 16-6 to advance to the area round of the Class 6A postseason against Austin Westlake.
Senior Jackson Reid led New Braunfels with 21 points in the game, while Blake Morrow added eight and the duo of Quintin Williams and Zach Gomez-Villanueva each added six points.
