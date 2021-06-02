NB alum

Former Unicorn standout Ralph Garza Jr. made his Major League debut Saturday against San Diego.

 Courtesy of the Houston Astros

HOUSTON — Before New Braunfels graduate Ralph Garza Jr. officially became a Major Leaguer, he cemented his status as a true Texan.

Garza Jr. learned of his callup to the Houston Astros while at a Whataburger drive-thru. His Triple-A manager, Mickey Storey of the Sugar Land Skeeters, informed the former Unicorn standout that he was joining the big league club ahead of last weekend’s home series against the San Diego Padres.

